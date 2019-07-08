Family Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Summer 2019 Vacation Album With Luna and Miles: Pics By Riley Cardoza July 8, 2019 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 18 19 / 18 Vacation Vibes Time flies! “Nonononooooooooo too big too fast,” Teigen captioned a July 2019 shot of Miles. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News