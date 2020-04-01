Family Time

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Family Album: Their Sweetest Moments With Kids Luna and Miles

By
Chrissy John Family Album Cute Crabs
 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
14
13 / 14

Cute Crabs

Legend and his son twinned in March 2020 in crab-patterned swim trunks.

Back to top