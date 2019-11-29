Family Time

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Family Album: Their Sweetest Moments With Kids Luna and Miles

By
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Sweetest Moments With Their Kids
 Courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
10
11 / 10

Sweet Siblings

The Lip Sync Battle cohost held both Luna and Miles in her arms in July 2018.

Back to top