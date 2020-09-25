Bump Watch

Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album: Look Back at Pregnancy Pics Ahead of Loss

Chrissy Teigen Helps Kim Kardashian Clap Back at Critics Over the Skims Maternity Line
Chrissy Teigen wearing Kim Kardashian's Skims Maternity line Courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
Big Fan

Teigen gushed about Kim Kardashian’s Skims shapewear, comparing it to “regular, basic-ass underwear” in a September 2020 Instagram Story video. “When you’re pregnant and you’re sitting down a lot or on bed rest like me, you tend to just sit there and … all it does is roll inside folds I didn’t even know I had,” she explained at the time. “It rolls up in there and it doesn’t even look like I have underwear on. … I merely want to wear underwear that’s pretty, that I feel good in, that’s soft, that’s comfortable, that stretches nicely over my belly.

