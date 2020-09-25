Bump Watch Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album: Look Back at Pregnancy Pics Ahead of Loss By Kathy Campbell September 25, 2020 Chrissy Teigen and Luna Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 9 7 / 9 Sonogram Shot “Dr. Luna” helped give her mom an ultrasound in September 2020 ahead of attending her first sleepover. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Jeans Are (Finally) Back in Stock — for Now! Kylie Jenner Sleeps in This $10 Organic Oil to Keep Skin Soft and Glowing We Found a Cardigan Just Like J. Lo’s $995 Coach One for Under $30 Using StyleSnap More News