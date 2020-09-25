Bump Watch

Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album: Look Back at Pregnancy Pics Ahead of Loss

By
Family of 5 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Epic Romance Timeline
 YouTube
9
1 / 9
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

There It Is

The Lip Sync Battle host debuted her baby bump in Legend’s “Wild” video on August 13.

Back to top