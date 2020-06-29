Babies

Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress

By
Every Time Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Legend Has Rocked a Princess Dress
 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
76
61 / 76

Butterfly Beauty

Luna looked pretty as could be in a purple and pink dress, featuring ruffles and a sequined butterfly.

Back to top