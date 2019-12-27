Babies Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress By Riley Cardoza December 27, 2019 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 53 54 / 53 Fully Festive Luna’s December 2019 dress was modeled after a reindeer. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions on Track With RxSaver’s ‘The Secrets to a Healthier, Happier You in 2020’ Podcast Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News