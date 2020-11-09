Elsa! Ariel! See Chrissy Teigen’s Daughter Luna Rocking Princess Dresses

Babies Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress By Riley Cardoza November 9, 2020 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 91 1 / 91 Fun With Frosting Luna frosted cookies in November 2020 while wearing a Frozen dress. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Meghan Markle’s Famous Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Cyber Deals Are Here! Our 21 Top Picks From the Nordstrom Sale Up to 50% Off These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News