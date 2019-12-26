Babies Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress By Riley Cardoza December 26, 2019 Courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 52 53 / 52 Happy Holidays Luna jumped up and down in December 2019 after catching a glimpse of Santa Claus. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Celebrity BFF Pics! Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News