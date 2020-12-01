Babies

Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress

By
Sleeping Beauty Chrissy Teigen Daughter Luna Princess Dresses Mini Messages September 2020
 Courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
92
7 / 92
podcast
LTG_HOL_AMI_11.24.20_600x338

Mini Messages

Luna read notes with her dad while wearing a pink gown in a September 2020 Instagram Story video.

Back to top