Babies Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress By Riley Cardoza December 1, 2020 Courtesy Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 92 7 / 92 Mini Messages Luna read notes with her dad while wearing a pink gown in a September 2020 Instagram Story video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Black Friday Bonanza: 31 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can’t Miss on Amazon Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News