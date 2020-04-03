Babies Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress By Riley Cardoza April 3, 2020 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 59 1 / 59 Mini Picasso Luna painted glass bottles with her parents in April 2020 while wearing an Ariel dress. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Taping Postponed: 7 Questions We Need Answered at the Reunion Stars Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic: Tom Hanks, Orlando Bloom and More More News