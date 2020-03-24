Babies Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress By Riley Cardoza 8 hours ago Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 56 1 / 56 Quarantine Queen Legend and Luna made blueberry vanilla cupcakes in March 2020 amid the coronavirus spread. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP The Spot All Our Celeb Friends Are Dreaming Of Right Now! More News