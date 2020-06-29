Babies

Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress

By
Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress
 Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
76
1 / 76

Savory Snacks

Luna checked out her mom’s grocery carts while wearing a blue gown with puffy sleeves in June 2020.

Back to top