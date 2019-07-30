Babies Every Time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Daughter Luna Has Rocked a Princess Dress By Riley Cardoza 9 hours ago Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram 32 33 / 32 Sweet Stuff The toddler made chocolate with her mom in July 2019 while wearing a Cinderella gown and tiara. Back to top More News Our Favorite Hunter Rain Boots Are in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! Our Favorite La Mer Deal in the Nordstrom Sale Is Under $100 Our Favorite Wrap Dress in the Nordstrom Sale Is Universally Flattering More News