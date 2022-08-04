April 2018

Teigen confessed to The Cut that at times she’s been jealous of women who didn’t have any issues getting pregnant. “You hear stores about IVF working the first try, but you’ll hear a lot more stories about when it takes a few times,” she told the outlet, noting the road to Luna and the Miles was hard. “Ours didn’t work the first time, and it was devastating.”

She continued: “I remember thinking, Oh, I was on my feet too much, and that’s why. You just look for anything to blame, especially yourself. I think hearing stories is just really important. You realize there’s no right way to do it, or right way to react.”