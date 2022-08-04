August 2021

“I’m slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out ‘my third baby is here!!’ as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here,” the former Lip Sync Battle cohost wrote via Instagram, reflecting on all her recent ups and downs. “Then I realized I threw myself into the book, [Cravings: All Together], to not think of the real, actual third baby.”

Teigen confessed that she has not “fully processed” the loss of baby Jack. “Now that I don’t have the alcohol to numb it away, things are just … there, waiting to be acknowledged,” she continued. “I guess what I’m saying here is life is so f–king complicated.”