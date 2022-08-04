February 2021

The cookbook author pointed to a silver lining after losing Jack, telling Ellen DeGeneres her grieving process helped recenter her life. One of her biggest life changes was getting sober in late November 2020.

“Being Thai and being raised in a house that was very open about loss, I think it was really helpful because … it was a transformative thing for me,” Teigen told the TV host. “In a way, [my late son, Jack], really saved me. I don’t think I would have discovered therapy and then sobriety and this path of really feeling good about myself and feeling like a new person.”