February 2022

The Cravings founder confirmed she was undergoing another egg retrieval to better help her chances of having a third child down the line. “I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” the former Deal or No Deal model wrote via Instagram. “I honestly don’t mind the shots, they make me feel like a doctor/chemist but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”