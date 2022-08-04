November 2020

“Every day is so different,” the businesswoman said during a joint Good Morning America appearance with Legend. “When people ask how I’m doing, I say, ‘I’m OK, today.’”

The musician chimed in saying, he didn’t know that they could both “experience grief and also share it.” He explained, “When we did, it really meant so much to so many people. I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it. … One of the ways we could carry on Jack’s memory was taking pictures of that moment. I was worried, like, I don’t want to commemorate this pain … [but the photos are] something to remember him by.”