September 2021

A year after suffering her pregnancy loss, Teigen reflected on how her body had reacted to giving birth and why it took so long to bounce back. “It’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time. Usually you’d gain your, ‘Yum yums I’m praaaagnant!’ weight, then put on the weight of your little bebe. Then, ideally, you’d have your baby,” she wrote via Instagram. “And you would feed it from your boobs and your body would know to charge through and do what it does to get you back into fighting shape, whatever that may be, for however long it takes (F—K a snap-back).”

The Bring the Funny judge noted that wasn’t the case when she lost Jack. “But man. When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just … stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake,” she continued. “I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck. Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror.”