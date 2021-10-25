Chrissy Teigen’s Quotes About Her and John Legend’s Late Son Jack

November 2020

Teigen shared a photo of herself in an all-black outfit via Instagram, writing, “When I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful bitches of a couple months. But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits. I already see the leaves as orange instead of gray, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time. I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise [Legend] will dry me off.”