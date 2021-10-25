Chrissy Teigen’s Quotes About Her and John Legend’s Late Son Jack

October 2020

She wrote in her Medium essay that her pregnancy loss was due to partial placenta abruption, writing, “We monitored it very closely, hoping for things to heal and stop. In bed, I bled and bled, lightly but all day, changing my own diapers every couple of hours when the blood got uncomfortable to lay in. I actually became an adult diaper expert for my own personal entertainment. [Jack] was barely able to float around. At some points, I swore it was so low I could lay on my back and feel his arms and legs from outside my belly.”