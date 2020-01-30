Family Time

Christina Aguilera and Fiance Matthew Rutler Take Kids to Disneyland for ‘Fun Family Weekend’

By
Christina-Aguilera-and-Fiance-Matthew-Rutler-Take-Kids-to-Disneyland
 Courtesy of Christina Aguilera/Instagram
5
4 / 5

Perfect Pair

The American Music Award nominee posed for a picture with the Disney princess.

Back to top