Family Time

Christina Aguilera’s Kids With Jordan Bratman and Matthew Rutler: Family Album

By
Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratmans Family Album With Kids Going for a Swim
Christina Aguilera and Max Courtesy of Christina Aguilera/Instagram
7
2 / 7
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Going For a Swim

“My graduate!” she wrote alongside a June 2020 pool pic with Max. “So proud of you, my love.”

Back to top