Christina Aguilera’s Kids With Jordan Bratman, Matthew Rutler: Family Album

Family Time Christina Aguilera’s Kids With Jordan Bratman and Matthew Rutler: Family Album By Riley Cardoza August 16, 2021 Courtesy of Christina Aguilera/Instagram 7 7 / 7 Zoo Day In August 2018, Summer celebrated her 4th birthday at the zoo. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Jonathan Taylor Thomas Spotted in Hollywood for the 1st Time in Years: Photos Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News