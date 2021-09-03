Christina Aguilera’s Most Relatable Motherhood Quotes Over the Years

Big Fan

In August 2021, Aguilera celebrated her daughter’s 7th birthday with a touching Instagram tribute. “We’re celebrating Summer Rain all week and Leo lioness energy all month,” she gushed at the time. “Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit. Time moves too fast, but every year I’m so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be! You are so loved by all around you and inspire us to see the world brighter because of you and the special energy you radiate! Mommy loves you so much!”