Life Lessons

“I’m a huge kid at heart, and they give me the opportunity to play and be able to instill and encourage their imaginations,” Aguilera told Haute Living in September 2019. “You’re part of these amazing little people’s lives, and it teaches you patience and teaches you things about yourself that you don’t like, that you want to work on. It’s a constant journey of learning. They teach me so much, and they challenge me all the time to be better.”