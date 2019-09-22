Family Time

Christina Anstead, Ex Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday With His Girlfriend Heather Rae Young

By
Christina Anstead, Ex Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday With Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Instagram
 Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram
7
8 / 7

Cute Couple

Tarek and his girlfriend hung out by a pink balloon arch.

Back to top