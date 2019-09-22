Family Time

Christina Anstead, Ex Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday With His Girlfriend Heather Rae Young

By
Christina Anstead, Ex Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday With Girlfriend Heather Rae Young Instagram
 Courtesy of Tarek El Moussa/Instagram
7
8 / 7

United Front

Christina and Tarek posed with their kids.

Back to top