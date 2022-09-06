Hudson’s Big Day

When Hudson celebrated his third birthday in September 2022, Christina gushed over her little boy in an Instagram post. “Happy Big 3️⃣ Hudson!! SO smart, cute and sweet,” she wrote alongside several adorable snaps of the toddler. “Hudson is super witty and knows how to be sarcastic and tell jokes. He impresses everyone with the way he communicates. I love our laughs and cuddles. He lights up our home and lives. We’ve been celebrating all week but can’t wait to make him feel extra special today.”