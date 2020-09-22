Birthdays

Christina and Ant Anstead Celebrate Her Daughter Taylor’s 10th Birthday Amid Split

By
Christina Ant Anstead Celebrate Her Daughter Taylor 10th Birthday Amid Split
 Courtesy Heather Rae Young/Instagram
10
10 / 10
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Party Prep

Young and El Moussa gave fans a peek at their Paris-themed bash for Taylor during an Instagram Story tour.

Back to top