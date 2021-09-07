Family Time

Christina Haack and Ex-Husband Ant Anstead Celebrate Son Hudson’s 2nd Birthday: ‘One Loved Little Boy’

By
Christina Haack and Ex Ant Anstead Celebrate Son Hudson 2nd Birthday 8
 Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram
9
6 / 9
podcast

Toweling Off

Anstead was beaming as he held the birthday boy.

Back to top