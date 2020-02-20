Breakfast Patrol

Rande hit up IHOP with his kids in June 2019. “Cindy took this while waiting for a table,” he shared on Instagram. “Then we sat down and ordered every picture on the menu. I love my family!”

Us exclusively reported in February 2020 that the Casamigos cofounder and Crawford were “beside themselves” with worry after Presley got a face tattoo that read “misunderstood.” According to a source, “Presley’s hanging out with a group of people who’ve been negatively impacting him.”