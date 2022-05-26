Breast-Feeding Backlash

In August 2021, Austin exclusively revealed to Us that she was still breast-feeding Chanel, then 5. “It’s a big bonding moment for a mother and your child,” the social media personality said at the time. “[She] likes a little snack every now and again. … Why take that away from her? If she doesn’t want it, all right, that’s where you stop it. But I’m not just going to say no.”

After Austin received backlash for her comments, Ice-T came to his wife’s defense on Twitter. “News Flash! We feed Chanel FOOD … She just likes to suck moms [sic] boob every now and then,” the actor wrote, adding, “Me Too!!!”