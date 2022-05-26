Manicure Moment

In September 2021, Austin shared photos via Instagram of Chanel’s nails done nicely for school picture day.

“For the special occasion, I let Chanel do mini tips to her nails,” she explained in the caption. Some of the actress’ followers didn’t find the manicure age-appropriate.

“Too young for nails!” one Instagram user wrote, while another commented, “Why she got tips but still breast-feed is she a baby or a young woman?”

During an appearance on The View the following month, Ice-T was asked about how he reacted to the backlash.

“Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” he said. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”

The musician assured viewers that his daughter was “loved” and stated, “Everybody parents differently.”