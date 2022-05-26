Stroller Scandal

In May 2022, Austin shared a photo of her, Ice-T and Chanel enjoying a day of shopping in the Bahamas via Instagram. “Chanel is so over it unless theres something cool to see .. Her face transitions instantly,” the California native wrote in the caption.

Some followers were quick to ask why then-6-year-old Chanel was in a stroller in the photo. “I know she may be your last baby but you have to let her grow up. If anything a wagon is more her age! I have a 6 year old smaller than her and she hasn’t been in a stroller in years 😂 I would hate for your sweet baby to get bullied or something,” one follower wrote. Another chimed in, “Isn’t she like 6 yrs old! Should she be out of a stroller by now?!”

After CNN covered the fan criticism, Ice-T addressed the incident via Twitter. ”Lol… CNN? Really?” he wrote. “MFs ain’t got s–t else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol.”

Austin also responded via Twitter. “Oh lord!! Really people?” she wrote. “The world loves to criticize [literally] everything i do!”