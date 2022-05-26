Swimsuit Savagery

Austin has been criticized for posting photos of herself in a swimsuit on the social media page she created for Chanel, @babychanelnicole.

In June 2017, the Desert Rose actress shared photos via Instagram of her and Chanel posing in matching orange bathing suits. One Instagram user commented, “I love seeing this cute little baby. But why do I always have to see her mom’s ass and t—ties too?” Another agreed, writing, “Why post a pic of your ass on the baby’s page?”

Austin set the record straight in the comments, explaining why she had decided to include her backside in the post. “People always ask to see what the back of the bottoms look like. I post this to help boutiques that send packages to me. They always want to see a frontal and back,” she wrote.