February 2021

Jost told Access Hollywood he was thrilled to show his stepdaughter his Tom & Jerry film, in which he plays Ben. “I’m definitely excited to see it with my stepdaughter Rose. I’ve been waiting to watch it with her when it’s, like, officially out, like, the final version of it to watch with her ’cause I think she’ll really like it,” he explained. “It’s gonna be weird for her, I’m sure to see me in a movie like this. She’s just becoming aware of the difference between actors and the people they are in real life.”