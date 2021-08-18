March 2020

Jost told reporters at NBC’s Rockefeller Plaza why he penned his first memoir, A Very Punchable Face, saying he felt he had reached “the end of what felt like a defined chapter in my life.” The next phase of his life would include many firsts for the star, including marriage and parenthood.

“I’m about to get married. I now almost have a stepdaughter who I love and is a big part of my life now,” he added. “I’m starting to do more and more outside of the show. It felt like the right time to look back.”