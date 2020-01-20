Exclusive It’s a Girl! Go Inside Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge’s Gender Reveal Party By Emily Longeretta January 20, 2020 MTV 6 1 / 6 Bumpin’ “We’re almost there,” Selfridge said, noting that she’s due in three months. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News