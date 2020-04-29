Pics

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Share 1st Photos of Daughter Mila, Reveal Delivery Details

By
Inside Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Delivery Day
 Courtesy of Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge
6
2 / 6

Stunning

“I MAKE SOME PRETTY BABIES!!!!” he wrote at the end of his Instagram post.

Back to top