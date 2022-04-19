Doting Dad

“Being a father is a unique and personal journey, something that has changed me completely,” Ronaldo gushed after Eva and Mateo’s arrival. “It’s taught me things about love that I never knew existed. It has softened me and given me a different perspective on what is really important in my life. Being a father and seeing my family grow is without doubt the greatest privilege I’ve had. Spending time with them, being by their side, smiling and laughing with them. They’ve brought a lot of happiness and joy to my life.”