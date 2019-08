Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner

In April 2019, the Victorious alum announced that she is expecting her first child with Gafton. “We’re going to be parents!!! Can you believe it?? MOM & DAD,” Monet captioned an Instagram picture of her fiancé holding a positive pregnancy test. “We are sooo excited and even more excited to finally share the news!” The couple got engaged in December 2017.