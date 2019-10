James Van Der Beek and Kimberly Van Der Beek

The Dancing With the Stars contestant announced on an October 2019 episode of the ABC show that his wife was pregnant with their sixth child. “Kimberly actually decided to [have her ultrasound appointment] on camera, just to open it up and show people the experience – good result or not good result,” he told Us exclusively at the time. “Just to encourage people to talk about [miscarriages].”