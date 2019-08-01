Cutest Celebrity Baby Announcements

John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett

The Counting On stars announced in July 2019 that they are expecting their first child together. The pair posed for a pic in an airplane while holding a onesie reading, “Baby Passenger On Board.”

The reality stars told Us at the time: “We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world. It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”