Family Time Cutest Kardashian Kids Moments: North, Mason, Dream and More! By Us Weekly Staff February 18, 2021 Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram 79 1 / 79 Cooking in the Kitchen “Chef Northie … Chef Chi Chi and Chef Dreamy” made ramen in a February 2021 Instagram Story video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Brooke Shields Is ‘Obsessed’ With This Anti-Aging Serum That Reduces Damage by 41% The Unique Dry Shampoo That Lets Kristin Cavallari Go Days Between Washes This Under-the-Radar Skincare Brand Has the Kardashian Stamp of Approval More News