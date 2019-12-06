Family Time

Cutest Kardashian Kids Moments: North, Mason, Dream and More!

By
Khloe Kardashians Daughter True Kisses Kim Kardashians Son Psalm
Psalm West and True Thompson. Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram
46
47 / 46

Smooch

True tried her best to give Psalm a kiss in an adorable December 2019 video.

Back to top