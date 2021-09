Anderson Cooper

The Anderson Cooper 360 host announced in September 2021 that his son Wyatt would not receive an inheritance.

“I don’t believe in passing on huge amounts of money,” Cooper said during an interview on the “Morning Meeting” podcast. “I’m not that interested in money, but I don’t intend to have some sort of pot of gold for my son. I’ll go with what my parents said: ‘College will be paid for, and then you gotta get on it.’”