Us Weekly Magazine
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Super Bowl
Video
Podcasts
More
News
Stylish
Entertainment
Royals
Moms
Wellness
Super Bowl
Video
Podcasts
Celebrity Directory
Photos
Black History Month
Olympics
Food
Pets
Buzzzz-o-Meter
Bachelor Nation
Reality TV
Newsletter Signup
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Hot Pics
Subscriber Service
Shop With Us
Shop Special Issues
Buzz Box
Download current issue for just $5.99
Accessibility Statement
Buying Guides
Download Current Issue
Subscribe Now
LOGIN
Top 5
Stories
Pregnancies
Inside Darren Criss and Pregnant Wife Mia Criss’ ‘Magical’ Mexico Babymoon: Photos
By
Riley Cardoza
February 11, 2022
Courtesy of Darren Criss/Instagram
10
9
/
10
Dad’s Drink
He tried some mezcal.
Back to top
In order to view the gallery, please allow
Manage Cookies
More News
'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Amy's Weight Loss Journey: Before, After Photos
The Sweetest Photos of Halsey and Alev Aydin’s Son Ender So Far
Model Behavior! Photos of Kendall Jenner Going Braless Over the Years
More News
Account
My Account
Sign Out